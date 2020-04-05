Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGann Hay, University Chapel
2313 E. Edison Rd.
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 232-1411
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Hammond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Dean Hammond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Dean Hammond Obituary
Raymond Dean Hammond of Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center March 23, 2020. Ray was born on January 16, 1934 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Robert J. Hammond, Sr. and Loraine (Johnston) Hammond. On October 14, 1989, in Akron, Ohio in St. Mary Catholic Church, he married the former Wilma Horvath, who survives. Ray attended St. Joseph Grade School in South Bend, IN. He graduated in 1952 from John Adams High School. Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany from 1954 to 1956. Ray is survived by sister, Cozette (Kenneth) Call; brother, Robert J. (Kathy) Hammond, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Hammond and sister-in-law, Ruth Mary Hammond. Ray also leaves behind his long time childhood friend, John Thoma of Elkhart, IN. Ray enjoyed daily exercising at the Loftus Center at Notre Dame and McDonald Physical Therapy, and the company of many friends he met along the way. No services are being held at this time. Donations, in Ray's name, may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McGann Hay, University Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -