1/1
Raymond Dean Packard
1933 - 2020
Raymond Dean Packard passed away peacefully in Akron, 7-12-20. Born in Ankeny, Iowa on 3-12-33, he was a Navy veteran (Korean War), graduate of Grinnell College and Drake University (MFA). An accomplished teacher and artist, Ray launched The Packard Gallery in the 1960s, which became Akron's counterpart to Warhol's "Factory," - a hub of cutting-edge art and music. He was once voted "Akron's Most Eligible Bachelor." Ray followed with studios in Venice, California and a twenty-year Artist in Residence on the Venice boardwalk. Ray was endeared to all who met him, and died as a man in long-term addiction recovery. He is survived by wife, Bunny; sons, Vincent, Raynard, and Damon; stepkids, Don, Joan, and Miranda; grandchildren, Corey, Sonja, and Magdalena; and great-granddaughter, Lzzy. In lieu of a service, a seventy-year retrospective of Ray's work will stream at facebook.com/thepackardinstitute



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
