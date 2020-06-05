Raymond E. Fowler Jr.
1927 - 2020
TOGETHER AGAIN Raymond E. Fowler Jr., 92, passed away peacefully June 2, 2020. Born 1927 in Akron, Ohio, he attended Lincoln Elementary and Akron South High School. After high school he joined the Marine Corps and served in Tsingtao. China. Following his discharge from service, he worked and retired from Firestone Tire after 39 years service. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Ray was a life-long Ohio State and Cleveland sports fan. No matter how many tires he built or how long his shift might last, he was always ready for a game of catch with his sons. He loved crossword puzzles and mystery movies. Preceded in death by his wife, Grace, he is survived by sons, Chuck (Rose) and Chris (Tina); and grandchildren, Brittney (Tyler) Price, Maggie Fowler, Molly (Mackenzie) Sheppard, Micki Fowler, and great-granddaughter, Indy Price. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6th at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn, where friends may call 10 to 11 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
JUN
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
