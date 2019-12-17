Home

WAITE & SON MEMORIAL HOME
765 N. COURT ST.
Medina, OH 44256-1749
(330) 723-3229
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
WAITE & SON MEMORIAL HOME
765 N. COURT ST.
Medina, OH 44256-1749
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
WAITE & SON MEMORIAL HOME
765 N. COURT ST.
Medina, OH 44256-1749
View Map
Raymond Edwin Denson Obituary
Raymond E. Denson, age 90, of Medina, passed away December 13, 2019. Raymond is survived by his beloved wife of 12 years, Janice (nee Hantzsche) Denson; children, Richard Denson, Judy (David) Beck, Carol Genther; 7 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Waite & Son Funeral Home, 765 N. Court St., Medina, OH 44256. A funeral service will follow immediately following the visitation at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Poe Cemetery in Montville Twp. Online condolences at www.waitefuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 17, 2019
