|
|
Raymond E. Denson, age 90, of Medina, passed away December 13, 2019. Raymond is survived by his beloved wife of 12 years, Janice (nee Hantzsche) Denson; children, Richard Denson, Judy (David) Beck, Carol Genther; 7 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Waite & Son Funeral Home, 765 N. Court St., Medina, OH 44256. A funeral service will follow immediately following the visitation at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Poe Cemetery in Montville Twp. Online condolences at www.waitefuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 17, 2019