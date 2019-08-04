Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Novkov
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Eugene Novkov

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Eugene Novkov Obituary
Raymond

Eugene "Butch"

Novkov

Raymond Eugene "Butch" Novkov, of Tucson, AZ, died peacefully at Akres del Cielo Assisted Living Facility on July 30, 2019.

Born in Akron on August 8, 1938, Ray spent much of his life in Ohio before moving to Tucson during his father's last years. Ray worked as a machinist and foreman at Warner & Swasey and Manchester Tool and founded Arjay Machine.

An Army veteran, Ray served in the 101st Airborne. He participated in the desegregation of Little Rock High School, which strengthened his lifelong commitment to justice and equality. He believed deeply in the power of love and, in his words, "the brotherhood of all humanity." His personal anthem was John Lennon's Imagine, which perfectly captured his humanistic outlook on life.

Outgoing and sincere in his interactions, he brought humor and positivity to his encounters with people. Whether he was engaging a clerk at a store, a hitchhiker on the road, or a close friend or family member, he wanted nothing more than that person's happiness. He had many great friends in Ohio and Arizona, but no one who met him will forget him!

We thank the wonderful staff at Akres del Cielo and his hospice team, who treated Dad with kindness, respect, love, and dignity, and made his journey from this life comfortable and as pleasant as possible.

Predeceased by his sister, Rena Holmes and his brother, Billy Novkov; he is survived by his wife, Sue Novkov; his ex-wife, Diane Novkov; his daughter, Julie Novkov (Joel Bloom); his siblings Paula Hafeez, Jim Novkov, and Laurie Mallernee; and his grandchildren, Asher, Shira, and Zachary Novkov-Bloom. He is also remembered fondly and mourned by his many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mourners may remember him by donating to the , to organizations supporting mental health and substance abuse recovery, and/or to any organization that works to bring more beauty and justice into the world.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.