|
|
TOGETHER AGAIN Raymond G. Oviatt, Sr., 90, was born November 28, 1928 and died October 6, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Joanne; son, Gregory; and daughter and son in-law, Sandra and Nick Walter; he is survived by children, Raymond, Jr. (Gail), Steve (Cathy), Karen and Jeff; grandchildren, Don, Joanne, Mary Ann, Krystal and Nicque; great-grandchildren, Brittni, Allysa, Gregory, Jordane, Jaleesa and Olivia; brother-in-law, Jim (Denne) Barnett; and sister-in-law, Pat Barnett. Services will be held for the family on a later date. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019