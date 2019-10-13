Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Raymond G. Oviatt Sr.


1928 - 2019
Raymond G. Oviatt Sr. Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Raymond G. Oviatt, Sr., 90, was born November 28, 1928 and died October 6, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Joanne; son, Gregory; and daughter and son in-law, Sandra and Nick Walter; he is survived by children, Raymond, Jr. (Gail), Steve (Cathy), Karen and Jeff; grandchildren, Don, Joanne, Mary Ann, Krystal and Nicque; great-grandchildren, Brittni, Allysa, Gregory, Jordane, Jaleesa and Olivia; brother-in-law, Jim (Denne) Barnett; and sister-in-law, Pat Barnett. Services will be held for the family on a later date. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
