Raymond "Ray" H. Flegal



Raymond "Ray" H. Flegal, 73, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019.



Ray graduated from East High School in 1963. Following graduation, he joined the US Navy where he was proud to serve his country. Ray worked at Goodyear Tire and Rubber in the research division for 33 years before retiring. He was a active member at Akron Baptist Temple for many years, where he sang in the church choir, directed traffic in the parking lot, and helped in the sound room. Ray was private man who enjoyed spending time and talking with his family. He deeply cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed visiting the gun range for target practice and a good meal.



Ray was preceded in death by his parents,



William and Grace Flegal.



He will be deeply missed by his wife of 48 years, Ruth Flegal; children: Raymond (Meghan) Flegal Jr., James



(Melissa) Flegal, Mark Flegal (Debbie Armocida), and Karen (Donny) Neace; sisters, Shirley Flegal, and



Beverly Flegal; brother, Gary (In Sun) Flegal; grandchildren: Angela, Tyler (Liz), William,



Aaron, Edward, Logan, and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Brantlee and Sophia; nephew, John (Shelby) Flegal; great-niece, Lillie; and many cousins.



Friends and family are welcome to visit on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Newcomer 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday at 12 p.m. with visitation for one hour prior. Interment to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary