STOW -- Raymond H. Hendricks, 73, died December 4, 2019. Born in New Castle, PA, he was a resident of Stow since 1975, and had been self-employed as a CPA, retiring in 2016. He enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends, and trips to Disney World. Whether in his career or with those closest to him, he gave his wit, his humor, his care, and his concern. He raised others up with his experience, his beliefs, and by being an example to try to follow. We love him more than anyone could ever know, and our hearts are broken by his unexpected departure. Preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie L. and Lois L. Hendricks, and brother, Harry L. Hendricks, Ray is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debbie; sons, Tom (Tricia) Hendricks and Tim Hendricks; and grandsons, Maxwell and Nicholas. Pastor Jack Pancher will conduct service Monday, 1:30 PM at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call Sunday, 7 to 9 P.M. Burial, Silver Springs Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries in Akron. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2019