Kolodiy-Lazuta Funeral Home
5677 State Road
Parma, OH 44134
(440) 888-1444
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kolodiy-Lazuta Funeral Home
5677 State Road
Parma, OH 44134
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Kolodiy-Lazuta Funeral Home
5677 State Road
Parma, OH 44134
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Raymond J. Wellman Obituary
Raymond J. Wellman age 33, passed away December 2, 2019. Beloved son of Raymond G. (deceased) and Theresa (nee Metzger); special friend of Jeffrey Plum; dearest brother of Jeffrey (deceased), Kevin (deceased) and Steven (Diann); dear uncle of Jeremy Schuiteman (Renee) and John Schuiteman (Amanda). Friends may call at THE KOLODIY-LAZUTA FUNERAL HOME, 5677 STATE RD., PARMA, FRIDAY 6 - 8 p.m. Prayer services Saturday, December 7 at the funeral home at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. www.kolodiy-lazuta.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 5, 2019
