Raymond John Rodenbucher, 89, a devout Catholic, peacefully passed from this world to the Father on October 26, 2019. Ray was born in Akron, OH on July 10, 1930 to John and Julianna (Schlosser) Rodenbucher. His service to faith, family, farming, and community is his legacy. He served in the Navy during the Korean War, retired at 35 years from Goodyear in the Power House, devoted 43 years to the Randolph Fair Board, volunteered 40 years on the Randolph Fire Department, and was a dedicated blood donor. Ray was a long time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Ray was a devoted husband to Shirley (May) for 62 years; father to Fred (Darlene Manos), Dan (Mary), David (Valerie), Gary (Lisa), and Ann (John) Francis; grandfather to 14 and great-grandfather to two. Ray is survived by his brother, Edward (Gloria) Rodenbucher; sister-in-law, Pam Rodenbucher; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Kline; and brother-in-law, Donald (Dolly) May. Ray was preceded in death by parents; siblings, Rita Rodenbucher, Julia (Rodenbucher) Madachy, Joseph Rodenbucher, Mary Lou (Rodenbucher) Turcich; and infant brother, John Rodenbucher. Ray's family will receive friends and family on Tuesday, October 29th from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Randolph), 2643 Waterloo Rd, Mogadore, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Thomas S. Acker, S.J. on Wednesday, October 30th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Interment immediately following Mass at St. Joseph cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Joseph Church and Randolph Fire Department, PO Box 190 Randolph, OH 44265. The family offers special thanks to Serenity Hospice for their compassionate care of Ray. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 29, 2019