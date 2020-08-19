Raymond Klisz of the City of Green passed away August 17, 2020 at Summa Hospital due to acute myeloid leukemia. He was born in Jarzen, Poland to the late Michael Klisz and Stanislawa Tyran-Stepien on July 28, 1949. Raymond immigrated to the United States in 1964 with his father and became a citizen in 1970. The following year, he brought his future wife, Miroslawa, to the U.S., married her, and started his own family. Raymond worked in the tire mold industry for The Akron Equipment Company for over thirty years as a machinist. Raymond was always an industrious man enjoying various projects around the house. He was a skilled handy man who could fix anything without the help of youtube. Raymond also loved being outdoors to observe nature and its wonders. It was a pleasure to really get to know Dad the past few years, to see his heart soften. His wild laugh will be missed. Raymond was predeceased by his wife, Miroslawa, in 2013, and his parents. He leaves behind his daughter, Kathleen; his son, Raymond J.; and his God-given granddaughter, Kylee Stamps; he also leaves behind two brothers and two sisters in Poland, cousins in Poland and the Ukraine, cousin, Susan (Jeff) Knicely of Portage Lakes; the Klisz and Hamaliuk families of Toronto, Canada. A special thank you goes out to John and Maria Didyk and Krystyna Banit and Darin Banit for their friendship over the years and for supporting our father after our mother passed away as well as to Rosh Pinah congregants for their continued prayers and support. We also thank the Summa Hospital staff for their extraordinary care and compassion. The family will receive friends Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon with MRav Michael Humphrey from Rosh Pinah Messianic Congregation, 3891 Ira Rd., Akron, OH 44333 officiating. Donations may be made to Rosh Pinah Congregation, P.O. Box 812, Bath, Oh 44210.(Anthony, 330.724.1281, anthonyfh.com
)