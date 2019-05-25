|
Raymond (Ray) L. Goad
Ray passed away on May 16th, 2019, after a battle with Cancer, at 60 years old. Ray was a manager at Tuccillo's Landscaping Service, where he loyally worked for 40 years. Ray was preceded in death by, parents, Leonard and Patricia; siblings, Ernie, Terry, and Selena; daughter, Crystal and son-in-law, Michael. He was survived by wife, Teresa; daughters, Raeann, Faith, Rebecca and Victoria; grandchildren Selena and Michael Jr.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 25, 2019