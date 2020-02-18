|
WADSWORTH -- Raymond L. Grams, 90, of Wadsworth, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born August 1, 1929 in Ypsilanti, MI to the late Lewell and Esther Grams. Mr. Grams was a pastor at several churches, was a former estimator at Akron Gear for 17 years and then was employed at Hope Homes for 7 years before retiring. He was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Grams; sister, Freida Bontrager; step-children, Linda Jett, Wayne Decker and Karen Lister and two grandchildren Krystal Lively and Mikey Williams. Ray is survived by his wife of 37 1/2 years, Mae; daughters, Cynthia (Jim) Horine, Sandra (Bob) McDaniel; stepchildren, Terry Decker, Patricia Williams and Edie Decker; numerous grandchildren and brothers, Robert (Wilma) Grams, Ronald (Kathleen) Grams. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday at Radiant Life Church, 844 Hartman Rd., Wadsworth, officiated by Kathy Porter and Pastor Lance Porubsky. The family will receive friends four hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020