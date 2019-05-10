|
Raymond L. Matthews
Raymond L. Matthews, age 69, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday May 5, 2019.
He was born in Akron on July 5, 1949 to the late James H. Ethel (Mendenhall) Matthews. He served his country in the Army and was a member of the Massillon American Legion Post 221.
He is survived by his sons, Michael (Melissa) Matthews, Kevin (Natasha) Matthews and granddaughters, Ava and Emma; siblings, Regina (Habib) Salloum, Duane (Joyce) Matthews, Douglas (Lisa) Matthews, Deborah (Mark) Sebastian, Renee (Dennis) Davidson; other relatives and friends.
Calling hours are Monday, 4 to 7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home, 1517 Market Ave. N, Canton. A service will be held Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a graveside committal at 12:30 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be made to the ALS Foundation for Life.
(Arnold--Canton, 330-456-7291) www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2019