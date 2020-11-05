Ray passed away peacefully November 2, 2020 in the loving arms of the love of his life. Ray was born February 24, 1931 in Akron, Ohio to Rosario and Maria Sanginiti. Passing before him were brothers, Frank (Margie), Joseph (Marg), Dominic (Patricia), Thomas (Audrey), Frank; and sisters, Catherine (Tony) Capriolo, Angeline (Stanley) Gnorsk and Rose (Rocky) Roke. Ray enjoyed a life of activities being with friends and enjoyed dancing. He relaxed doing artwork with acrylic paintings, most of which he gave away. Ray was an avid golfer and played three times a week for over 30 years with what he called the "greatest bunch of guys he could ever meet." Ray leaves behind his wonderful soul mate, Linda Miller of 40 years; her children who meant the world to him, Keri (Tim) Duffey, Rob Miller; and their grandchildren, Dawn (Evan) Imdorf, Gregory Betz, Andrew (Heidi) Betz and Molly Betz. Ray leaves many nieces and nephews, Mary Ann (Evan) Palik, Gloria (George) Pappas, Angela (Ed) Rising, Ralph (Cathy) Capriolo, Tommy Sanginiti and many great nieces and nephews. Ray graduated from Buchtel High School in 1949 and was Vice President of his class. He went into the Air Force for four years servicing 2-1/2 years in Japan. After his honorable discharge he came home to work at Sanginiti's Family Restaurant, founded by his brother Frank. Ray then founded Capri Pizza in Highland Square, which he operated for 21 years and loved it. After selling his restaurant he retired and moved to Boca Raton, Florida with Linda and called it paradise. After 12 years they decided to move back to Akron as Linda stated, "We can't give hugs to our family from 1200 miles away". Ray was a member of St. Anthony's Church and the Italian Businessmen's Club. Ray left this statement to share with his family and friends: "My twilight years at 89 and those of you that are near my age realize that each day is a gift, live each day to the fullest because the day will come when there is no more laughter, hugs or showing your family and friends you love them." Family and friends will be received on Friday, Nov. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Road, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 83 Mosser Place, Akron, Ohio 44310.