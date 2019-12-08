Home

Raymond L. Smith Obituary
TALLMADGE -- Raymond L. Smith, 75, passed away December 4, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he had lived in Tallmadge most of his life. Raymond served in the U.S. Navy and was the owner of Sonntag Beauty Shop. Anyone who knew Raymond, knew that he loved being a caring, giving person who always put others first, which is something that will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his mother, MaryJane; Aunt and Uncle, Edith and Walt Sonntag; cousins, Tom and Beryl Haines, Donald Sonntag, Jean Stevens; friends, Bob and Shirley Cassidy, Patrica and William Shawbell, Tina Shawbell. Raymond is survived by his grandchildren, David Shawbell and Jason and Danielle Shawbell; great grandsons, Gavin and Liam Shawbell; cousins, Eric Sonntag of Tallmadge; Diane, Dana, Dan Reed of Arizona. Visitation will be 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Jim Case officiating. Interment will be at Rose Hill Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tallmadge Paramedics, 85 W. Overdale, Tallmadge, OH 44278.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
