Ray was born November 16, 1947 to Raymond Laverenz Knight and Mabel Wright Knight in Cleveland, Ohio. His parents gave up Ray and his sister, Cindy for adoption on their way to divorce court. Clyde and Delores Weitzel Mattey adopted the children in 1952. All four of the parents preceded him in death, as well as his brother-in-law, Joseph Tortorici.



Ray was a member of the Cleveland Youth Orchestra and loved all music. He was an active member of the Hungarian Club in Barberton and the Wadsworth VFW, where he thoroughly enjoyed socializing with his friends. He was an avid gardener and culinary artist who took great delight in his creations. He attended Bowling Green State University where he studied music and business. As the war in Vietnam heated up, he heeded JFK's command to ask what he could do for his country and joined the Army, volunteering for the war, serving from 1966-1972. Ray retired in 2017 from Ganley Ford, where he had many repeat customers who loved him. Ray was a generous man and was a great protector of those he loved.



He died April 26, 2019 at AGMC Cleveland Clinic, surrounded by many beloved family members. His family is grateful for the care and support of the MICU staff at the hospital.



He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his wife, Martha Cosbey; sons, Jeffrey (Anita) Mattey of Medina and Tim (Leona) Mattey of Ravenna; stepdaughters, Shannon (Bryan) Slabaugh of Doylestown and Erin (Brian) Hartger of Irvine, Calif.; grandsons, Brandon, Alex, Jackson and Mason Mattey; stepgrandchildren, Brett and Courtney Slabaugh and Austin Hartger; sister, Cindy Tortorici of Gainesville, Ga., as well as his best 4 legged buddy, "Ralph", along with other relatives and many friends.



Ray's funeral service will be held Thursday, May 2nd at 12 Noon at Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave. Barberton 44203. Burial to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors. His family will receive friends on Wednesday May 1st from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a .