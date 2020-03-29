|
|
It is with great sadness to announce Raymond M. Moeller, age 92, of Hudson, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, following a stoic 3-year battle with lung cancer. Born and raised in Oak Park, Illinois, Ray left home at age 17 to pursue his College education at MIT in Boston, Mass. Although his undergraduate education was interrupted by multiple calls to proud service to our country in the Merchant Marines and Army, he went on to graduate MIT in 1950 with a degree in Metallurgy. He also spent multiple summers during those undergrad years furthering his education at Colorado School of Mines before attending Harvard Business School. Upon learning that he was again subject to the draft, he enlisted and proudly served in the Air Force from 1952-1956 (ret. captain). It was during his years in the Air Force that he met and married the love of his life, Dawn Church. They spent the next five years living in Spokane, Washington where Ray went to work at Kaiser Aluminum as a metallurgist. In 1961, they moved to the Akron, Ohio area and ultimately the town of Hudson, in order to join his father in working for the Cornwell Quality Tools Company in Mogadore, Ohio. They have spent the last 58 years living together in Hudson, with Ray still proudly working as Chairman of the Board of the Cornwell Quality Tools Company. It was his greatest life accomplishment and a source of considerable pride regarding his contributions over the last 58 years to the success and growth of the Cornwell Quality Tools Company. He always tried keeping a keen eye on the well-being of all Cornwell employees. Humble, approachable, unassuming... yet as a leader, he was a giant. Although tough, realistic and practical when necessary, he remained fair to all with unwavering principles. Ray filled many years of his life with recreational pursuits such as swimming, playing squash and tennis, hiking, fishing, skiing, playing chess and bridge. He especially loved being outdoors in nature, any chance that he could. His curious nature and love of exploring led him on many great adventures and travels around the world with his wife, family and friends. His loyalty as a husband, father, friend and co-worker to many was exceptionally unequivocal. Throughout his life, whether he knew it or not, he made a positive impact on more people than he could have ever imagined. His was truly an extraordinary life lived and his legacy will continue to shine brightly for many years to come. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond H.C. and Marie Moeller (Durst) and younger brother, Robert Moeller. Ray is survived by his beloved wife, Dawn Moeller (Church); loving son, Mark (Eileen) Moeller; and his cherished grandchildren, Maddie and Luke Moeller. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Ray's memory to the , 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44106, or to the , 70 W. Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236. Due to the current national and world viral crisis, memorial services will be postponed and held at a later date. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, OH, (330) 650-4181. To express condolences, visit www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020