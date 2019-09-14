Home

Raymond P. Cumberledge

Raymond "Ray" P. Cumberledge Ray Cumberledge, 57, of Akron, OH passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at home after a long illness, with his wife, Tammy by his side. She was the love of his life for 42 years. He loved his football and was an avid Ohio State fan. During summer months you could always find him fishing at the lake with his best buddy Terry. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Tammy; sons, Shawn (Bill Kaelin) Cumberledge and Raymond Cumberledge II; granddaughter, MacKenzie Cumberledge; mother, Dondrue (Steve Remley) Black; sister, Shelly (Rob) Hartley; brothers, Dean (Diane) Nair and Tom (Amy) Nair; many other close friends and family. He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Black and father-in-law, Bob McFarland. A special thank you to the Springfield Township Fire Department for their kindness and assistance over the past few months. A celebration of life will be held at the Springfield Lake gazebo across from Springfield Senior Center at 2491 Canfield Rd., Akron, OH 44312 at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 15th followed by a meal at the Senior Center.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 14, 2019
