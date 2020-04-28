|
|
STOW, OHIO -- Ray passed away April 22, 2020 at age 84, due to Alzheimer's Disease. He was born January 10, 1936, the eldest son of Ray and Mary Eckman. A 1954 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School he served proudly and honorably in the Marine Corp. Ray was an accomplished Machine Designer and worked many years for Vaughn Machinery in Cuyahoga Falls and Goodyear Tire and Rubber where he was awarded several patents. Ray is survived by his loving wife, Ann; brothers, Tom, Charlie and wife Lauri; children, Diane Pierce and husband, Tim (Lealon, Kyle and Emily), Mark Eckman (Alicia and Mark Jr.), Rick Eckman and wife Angela, (Jenna), John Hartshorne and wife Pamela (Jack and Amy), Bob Eckman and wife Cathleen (Michael and Sarah), Bill Hartshorne and wife Christine (Connor and Daniel). Preceded in death by our parents as well as siblings, Mary and Bill, son, Michael, and grandson, Lealon. Ray will be interred at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A service at Christ Community Chapel in Hudson will be held at a future date. Please contact the family for further information. The family would like to extend our heartfelt thank-you to the Memory Care unit of Mulberry Gardens of Tallmadge and Kent Healthcare Center where Ray received impeccable care.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020