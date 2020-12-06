1/1
Raymond R. Post
Raymond R. Post, 87, passed away on November 25th. Born January 4th, 1933, he was a lifelong resident of Northeast Ohio. He was an accomplished athlete at Stow High School. After graduating in 1950, he hitchhiked to Kansas to spend the summer working on a wheat farm, eventually returning to Stow to start a family and career. He worked as a machinist for several years before striking out on his own and starting a successful contracting/service business. During this time, he built his first house at age 23, and eventually built the family home in Streetsboro with his own hands. There was nothing he couldn't build or fix. An avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer, he taught several generations to enjoy the outdoors. He managed one hole-in-one out of thousands of rounds of golf. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ellen (Hites) and their four children, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to The Alzheimer's Association, Greater East Ohio Chapter (alz.org)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
