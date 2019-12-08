|
|
TOGETHER AGAIN Raymond R. Smith, 85, of Akron, Ohio passed away on November 30, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born on May 23, 1934 in Akron, Ohio. He was the son of the late Thomas and Rachel Smith. On August 28, 1953 he married Carol Joyce Seaman. Together they shared 45 years of marriage. He graduated from the class of 1953 Hower Vocational. He retired from the City of Akron traffic signal division. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Joyce Smith, and his son Raymond E. Smith. He is survived by daughter, Rita G. Smith; son, Mark G. Smith; grand daughter, Natalie K. Smith; many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Cheryl Best (niece) for helping the family in our time of need. Thank you to Kim Davis and Josh Davis. A memorial gathering will be held at Adams Mason Funeral Home on December 14, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. 791 E. Market St. Akron, Ohio 44305. (330)-535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019