Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond R. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond R. Smith Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Raymond R. Smith, 85, of Akron, Ohio passed away on November 30, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born on May 23, 1934 in Akron, Ohio. He was the son of the late Thomas and Rachel Smith. On August 28, 1953 he married Carol Joyce Seaman. Together they shared 45 years of marriage. He graduated from the class of 1953 Hower Vocational. He retired from the City of Akron traffic signal division. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Joyce Smith, and his son Raymond E. Smith. He is survived by daughter, Rita G. Smith; son, Mark G. Smith; grand daughter, Natalie K. Smith; many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Cheryl Best (niece) for helping the family in our time of need. Thank you to Kim Davis and Josh Davis. A memorial gathering will be held at Adams Mason Funeral Home on December 14, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. 791 E. Market St. Akron, Ohio 44305. (330)-535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -