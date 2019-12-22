|
Raymond S. Ilko, age 85, was the beloved husband of the late Geraldine "Geri" (nee Zaletel); loving father of Gary (Connie), Dale, and Amy Pecoraro (Carl); dear grand father of Stephanie Hackett (Kevin), Sara Fredericks (Brandon), Mark (Haley), Stephen (Kelsie), Dustin (Kate), Chelsea, Abby, Cory (Jennifer), Aryn and Collin; great grandfather of Hannah and Alaina Hackett, Bo and Bryar Fredericks, Elliana, Cambria and Ayvelina Ilko; great grandfather of Jack Ilko. Memorial Mass, Friday, December 27 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Abbey, 10510 Buckeye Road, Cleveland, Ohio, 44104 (Benedictine High School). Friends may call at BAKER-OSINSKI-KENSINGER FUNERAL HOME, 206 FRONT STREET, BEREA, OHIO, THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26 FROM 2-4 AND 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Benedictine High School, 2900 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Cleveland, Ohio, 44104 or Post 3345, 17900 Strongsville Blvd., Strongsville, Ohio, 44149. Online condolences at www.bakerfuneralberea.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019