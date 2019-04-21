|
Raymond S. Reed
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Raymond S, Reed, 79, died April 18, 2019. Ray was born March 26, 1940 in Akron to the late Harvey and Margaret Reed.
He retired from Ford Motor Company with 35 years of service. Preceded in death by wife, Delores; brothers, Robert, Donald, Richard, and Ronny; sister, Lois and granddaughter, Kathleen, he is survived by his five children, Laura, Margie (Tim), Trisha, Mike (Jenny), Tina (Dan); eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joan and Vicki; nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received Monday, April 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home. Burial service Tuesday, April 23 at 11 a.m. at Silver Springs Cemetery in Stow.
(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019