Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond S. Reed

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond S. Reed Obituary
Raymond S. Reed

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Raymond S, Reed, 79, died April 18, 2019. Ray was born March 26, 1940 in Akron to the late Harvey and Margaret Reed.

He retired from Ford Motor Company with 35 years of service. Preceded in death by wife, Delores; brothers, Robert, Donald, Richard, and Ronny; sister, Lois and granddaughter, Kathleen, he is survived by his five children, Laura, Margie (Tim), Trisha, Mike (Jenny), Tina (Dan); eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joan and Vicki; nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received Monday, April 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home. Burial service Tuesday, April 23 at 11 a.m. at Silver Springs Cemetery in Stow.

(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now