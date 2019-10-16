|
Raymond S. Schafer, "Ray", age 47 of Springfield Twp., Ohio, died on October 12, 2019 at Akron City Hospital after a long battle with cancer. He was born on January 31, 1972 in Akron, the son of Louann (nee Bell) Long of Conway, SC and the late Dennis Schafer. Ray was a 1991 graduate of Springfield High School. He was employed for seven years at Summa Health and prior to Summa Health he worked at Edwin Shaw. Ray enjoyed riding his motorcycle, boating, he loved yard work and cars. He was well known for how creative he was. In addition to his mother, Ray leaves behind his wife, Ronelle; his sons, Tyler and Trevor Schafer, and step-daughter, Bernadette Marlowe; his grandmother, Madeline Bell; his step-mother, Shirley Schafer; his step-grandchildren, Takara and Taylor; his step-great-grandchild, Aretria. His siblings also survive, Heather (Jason) Grenier and James Long. Other than his father, Ray was preceded in death by his step-father, Jim Long; and many good friends. Memorial services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 4:00 PM, where family and friends may visit from 3 - 4 p.m. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019