Raymond "Doc" William Knispel, age 73 of Edinburg, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at his home. He was born February 24, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio, to parents, Raymond and Shirley Jean (Gable) Knispel. Ray grew up in Aurora and graduated from Kent State University. Ray was a proud veteran who passionately supported his country. He honorably served as a Navy Corpsman with the 1st Marine Division in the Vietnam War. Ray later joined the Catholic War Vets and VFW Post 1055, where he served on their Honor Guard. Ray was a devoted member of St. Peter of the Fields Parish. He retired as a district manager for Alltel. After retirement, Ray worked for the Sheriff Department at the Portage County Jail and later for Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home. He also was a member of the Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department serving as an advanced EMT. On September 2, 1967, Ray married Cecilia "Cece" Gannon, and enjoyed over 52 years of marriage. She survives Ray, as well as their children: Raymond D. (Lee) Knispel and Maureen Knispel Cooper, and grandchildren: Ciaran Cooper, Madison Knispel, and Faith Knispel. Ray is also survived by his siblings: Peggy Palider (Norm), Peter (Barbara), Richard Allen (Cathy), Patricia Broski, John, James (Jill), and Deidra Paulk, along with many nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received Friday, January 10, 2020, from 4 - 6 p.m. and on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10 - 11 a.m. at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna, where funeral services will be celebrated by Reverend David Misbrenner on Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment with full military honors will take place on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright -borkoski.com. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 9, 2020