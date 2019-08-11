Home

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-2289
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Seville Methodist Church
47 W. Main Street
Seville, OH
View Map
Interment
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:45 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery Pavilion
10175 Rawiga Rd.
Seville, OH
View Map
Reatha Jean Kerr Dye

Reatha Jean Kerr Dye Obituary
Reatha Jean Kerr Dye Reatha Jean Kerr Dye, age 84 of Franklin, TN passed away July 27, 2019. To all those who knew our amazing mother Reatha Jean Kerr Dye, her seeming limitless amount of "cat lives" finally culminated when peacefully, as was her dream, passed into the arms of Jesus. This notice is in loving memory of this much beloved woman by everyone who knew her. She was retired from Brown and Graves Lumber Company where she managed the computer department. Prior to moving to Franklin, TN, she lived in The Villages, Florida. Jean grew up in Akron, OH, and she and her husband Glenn "Bud" Kerr raised their four daughters in Springfield Township. She left behind many friends in all three states. Jean loved golfing, shopping, playing cards, traveling, socializing with friends, and she treasured her time with her family most of all. We, as her family, thank all of you who were part of her life; she treasured you. She was preceded in death by husbands, Glenn Daniel "Bud" Kerr and William Dye; parents, James Arthur and Rosie Mae Patton; brother, Gearld Walker Patton and sister, Kathryn Mae Patton Dobbs. Jean is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Kerr Baker of Fargo, ND, Cynthia Kerr Dillworth of Franklin, TN, Michelle "Shelly" (Dennis) Jenkins of Stow, OH and Tamera (Ronnie) Cross of Akron, OH; sister, Joyce (Jack) Lancaster of Akron, OH; grandchildren, Kelly (Peter) Utke, Daniel (Kathryn) Baker, Nichole (Keith) Jeffcoat, Brooke (Adam) VanMeter, Krista (Daniel) Zinna, Michael (Mary Elizabeth) Hancock, Sara (Mike) Abbott and Justin (Aimee) Pownell and eleven great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11:30 am at Seville Methodist Church, 47 W. Main Street, Seville, OH 44273, with interment immediately following promptly at 12:45 pm at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery Pavilion located at 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
