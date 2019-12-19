|
|
Mrs. Reba J. Powell, 88 of Green, Ohio passed away on December 16th, 2019 at Pebble Creek Nursing and Rehab Center. A life long resident of Akron, Ohio, Reba was born to Winslow D. Pullium and Mary J. Pullium on May 14, 1931. She was life long member of the Akron Baptist Temple where she and her husband Rev. Howard D. Powell served as Associate Pastor for many years. Preceded in death by her parents, Winslow D. and Mary J. Pullium; loving husband of 54 years, Rev. Howard D. Powell; and her Companion, Ervin Stewart that passed away on December 13th, 2019. Survived by a Son, James H. "J.P." (Kim) Powell of Winter Haven, Fla.; Grandson, Traviss H. (Megan) Powell, Brighton, Colo.,; Sister, Bobbie Ann Nair; Brother, Raymond Pullium; both of Green, Ohio, sister-in-law, Carol Werner of Akron, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Mary (Kirk) MacLean, Rev. Roger A. (Liz) Workman of Tinian, Dorothy Strain, Bruce (Patty)Powell, Debra (Michel) Halasa, Mark Carter and Tammy; and many other loving relatives and good friends. Calling hours Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m with a funeral home chapel service at 11 a.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio with Reverend Larry Knight officiating. Private Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Akron, Ohio The family would like to thank all of the staff of Pebble Creek Nursing and Rehab Center for the fine care given to Mrs. Powell In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to Missionaries Rev. Roger and Liz Workman P.O. Box 520187, Tinian, MP 96952-0187
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 19, 2019