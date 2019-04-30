Reba L. Pickett Heidy



Reba L. Pickett Heidy, 94, passed away April 24, 2019. Reba was born on March 18, 1925 in Randolph County West Virginia. She was a daughter of the late Goldie B. (Lahnam) and Leslie E. Liller residing in Keyser West Virginia.



Reba relocated to Akron, Ohio where she was a homemaker and worked at Goodrich as a secretary for four years. Reba and her daughter, Sharon were involved with the Girl Scouts. She enjoyed playing golf, bowling and traveling with friends and family.



Reba has gone to heaven and reunited with husbands, Charles Pickett and Paul Heidy; daughter, Sharon McIntosh; sisters, Joline Gardner, Bonnie Whetzel and Mary McNemar; brothers, Leon "Red" Liller and Leslie "Bus" Liller. She is survived by her son, Charles (and Jodi); grandchildren, Jason and Jeret, all of Florida; brothers, Carleton Liller and Douglas Liller and son-in-law, Dave McIntosh.



A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd., officiated by Don Bolich, followed by interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Friends may call from 12 to 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made Dementia Society of America, of America.