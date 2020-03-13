|
Rebecca A. "Becky" Boley, 70, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was a life resident of Barberton/Norton and retired from Akron General Medical Center with 17 years of service. Becky loved scrapbooking and photographs of her children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Crawford and Donna Hope and sister, Mary Jane Paridon; Becky is survived by her sons, Timothy (Dawn), Donald (Jennifer) and Matthew (Tracy); grandchildren, Amanda, Madison, Charity, Robert, Hayden and Caleb; sister, Jody Hope; brother, Jeffrey (Lisa) Hope; nephew, Richard Hope; niece, Katherine Hope; numerous cousins other relatives and friends. Becky's funeral service will be held Monday, March 16th at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203, with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Greater East Ohio Chapter, 70 W. Streetsboro St., #201, Hudson, Ohio 44236 or .
