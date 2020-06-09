) Rebecca Campbell, 72, of Norton, died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her residence. Rebecca was born May 17, 1948 in Akron, Ohio to Fred and Margaret Harrison McKinley. She graduated from Buchtel High School in 1967. She married Howard Campbell Jr. on March 23, 1973. She retired from Sun Way Dry Cleaners in Wadsworth. She enjoyed crocheting, swimming, going to the beach, her dog Homer and especially spending time with her family. Rebecca will be deeply missed by her husband; children, Michael Workman of Canton, Patrick Campbell of Barberton, Kelly Campbell of Norton; grandchildren, Tara, Michaelle, Jessica, Kristina, Keegan, Kolton, and Little Patrick; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Michael (Jodi) McKinley; sister, Kathleen (Richard) DeSimio; sister-in-law, Lorri DiPietro; brother-in-law, Jay Campbell; many nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends. Rebecca was preceded in death by her son, Jason Campbell and brothers, James and Robert McKinley. Graveside services will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens with Pastor Michael Perry officiating, burial will follow. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choosing.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.