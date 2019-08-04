|
Rebecca
"Becca" Chilinski
Rebecca "Becca" Chilinski, 19, of Stow, joined God's angels in Heaven on August, 1st, 2019.
A recent graduate of Stow-Munroe Falls High School, Becca will truly be missed by everyone who was blessed enough to know her. A talented artist and a free spirit, Rebecca loved life, nature, angels, healing stones, fashion (Her wardrobe consisted of unique pieces she found at vintage and second-hand stores), makeup, music, cooking, hula hooping and strumming her Ukulele. Recently, she spent a lot of time singing songs by Simon and Garfunkel and The Mamas and the Papas...with the soul of a flower child.
Preceded in death by her grandfather, Franklin Beattie, Jr., Becca is survived by her father, Jamie Chilinski and his fiance, Laura Panaia; her mother, Berni Gaffney and her husband, Doug; siblings, Justin, Jenna and Ryan Chilinski; grandparents, Frank and Betty Chilinski, and grandmother, Daliah Beattie-Maloney. She was truly loved and will be incredibly missed by her many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her dogs Maggie, Oscar and Olive.
Calling hours 5 to 8 p.m. TODAY, Sunday, Aug. 4 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Rd. in Stow, where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Interment at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a scholarship is currently being created in Becca's name. Make checks payable to The Rebecca Chilinski Scholarship Fund, in care of Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019