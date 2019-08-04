Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
3179 Kent Rd
Stow, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Chilinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Chilinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Chilinski Obituary
Rebecca

"Becca" Chilinski

Rebecca "Becca" Chilinski, 19, of Stow, joined God's angels in Heaven on August, 1st, 2019.

A recent graduate of Stow-Munroe Falls High School, Becca will truly be missed by everyone who was blessed enough to know her. A talented artist and a free spirit, Rebecca loved life, nature, angels, healing stones, fashion (Her wardrobe consisted of unique pieces she found at vintage and second-hand stores), makeup, music, cooking, hula hooping and strumming her Ukulele. Recently, she spent a lot of time singing songs by Simon and Garfunkel and The Mamas and the Papas...with the soul of a flower child.

Preceded in death by her grandfather, Franklin Beattie, Jr., Becca is survived by her father, Jamie Chilinski and his fiance, Laura Panaia; her mother, Berni Gaffney and her husband, Doug; siblings, Justin, Jenna and Ryan Chilinski; grandparents, Frank and Betty Chilinski, and grandmother, Daliah Beattie-Maloney. She was truly loved and will be incredibly missed by her many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her dogs Maggie, Oscar and Olive.

Calling hours 5 to 8 p.m. TODAY, Sunday, Aug. 4 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Rd. in Stow, where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Interment at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, a scholarship is currently being created in Becca's name. Make checks payable to The Rebecca Chilinski Scholarship Fund, in care of Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now