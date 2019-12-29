|
Becky Conley passed away December 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Annalee Conley and her brother, Alan Conley. Becky is survived by her sister-in-law, Jean Conley; nieces, Amie (Ray) Leposky and Taylor Conley; nephews, Jon Conley, Michael (Troy) Conley and Mason Conley. She also leaves many close cousins and friends. At Becky's request, there will be no services. If you would like to honor her memory, please consider a donation to Good Neighbors Food Center, 1456 Bingham Path, Akron, OH 44305, where she volunteered for 30 years.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019