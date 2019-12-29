Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Conley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Conley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Conley Obituary
Becky Conley passed away December 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Annalee Conley and her brother, Alan Conley. Becky is survived by her sister-in-law, Jean Conley; nieces, Amie (Ray) Leposky and Taylor Conley; nephews, Jon Conley, Michael (Troy) Conley and Mason Conley. She also leaves many close cousins and friends. At Becky's request, there will be no services. If you would like to honor her memory, please consider a donation to Good Neighbors Food Center, 1456 Bingham Path, Akron, OH 44305, where she volunteered for 30 years.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -