Rebecca E.



Terrill (Brown)



BURBANK -- Rebecca E. Terrill, 67, of Burbank, died peacefully of cancer at LifeCare Hospice on Thursday, June 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



She was born August 15, 1951 in Akron to the late Robert and Alice (Harter) Brown and lived most of her life in Wadsworth, Wooster and Burbank.



Rebecca graduated from Kenmore High School in the class of 1970 and married Roger Terrill on August 18, 1973; they have been happily married for 46 years. The couple welcomed three children into their home to whom Rebecca set about teaching the word of the Lord. Her family will remember her as a compassionate and devoted mother who loved deeply, gave of herself freely, and will be missed immeasurably.



She was an individual who loved the Lord and greatly enjoyed quilting, cooking and genealogy. Rebecca and her husband attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and was a member of the Wayne County Republican Party and the Wooster Salvation Army.



Surviving in addition to her husband are sons, Jason (Danielle) Terrill of Gahanna and Ben (April) Terrill of Upper Arlington; daughter, Jodi Terrill of Burbank; one granddaughter; brothers, Dennis (Lorene) Brown of Kenmore, Glenn (Terry) Brown of Clinton, Dale (Michelle) Brown of LaQuinta, Calif. and Bob (Deb) Brown of Knoxville, Tenn.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 7605 Pleasant Home Rd., Sterling with Pastor Stephen Olsen officiating.



The service will be broadcast live at PHBChurch.com.



There will be no calling hours.



All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rebecca's life. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Genealogy and Local History Department of the Wayne County Public Library or the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.



Auble-Gillman funeral home in Rittman is assisting the family with arrangements.



For online register book, obituary, condolences, visit www.gillmanfuneralhome.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019