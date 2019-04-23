Home

Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Michael's A.M.
1562 Akron-Pennisula Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Rebecca Hammond Obituary
Rebecca

"Jayne" Holloway Hammond

Rebecca "Jayne" Holloway Hammond, age 62, of Akron, died unexpectedly Thursday, April 18, 2019 at The Village at St. Edward in Fairlawn.

An elementary teacher retired from Akron Public Schools, she was a 1975 graduate of Marysville High School; BA from Ohio University MA from The University of Akron; attended St. Sebastian and St. Hilary and mass at St. Edward; accomplished vocalist and instrumentalist; enjoyed gardening, reading and above all - "MY KIDS!"

Preceded in death by parents, Jay C. and Luci Schiller Holloway; second husband, Terry Hammond; brothers, Joel Craig Holloway and Curt Holloway; she is survived by children, Peggy Trenta of Louisiana and Charlie (Sarah Heid) Trenta of Akron; first husband, Ray Trenta of Akron; siblings, Jack (Shirley) Holloway of Huber Heights, Sue (Phil Davis) Rice of Missouri, Randy (Susan) Holloway of Plain City and Beth (Brent) Heflin of Raymond; sister-in-law, Viki Holloway of Raymond; an aunt, Betty Schiller of Virginia; and many others, including Renee Beringer, Mary Joan "Micki" Trenta, Judy Baldwin and Bambi Baldwin Gardner.

Calling hours 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Underwood Funeral Home, 703 East Fifth Street, Marysville, where funeral will be 12 noon Wednesday. A memorial gathering will also be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Michael's A.M., 1562 Akron-Pennisula Road, Akron. Memorial contributions to The Village at St. Edward, 3131 Smith Road, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333. www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
