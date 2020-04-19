|
CLINTON -- Rebecca Renee Husk, "Becky" (Root) 68 passed away Monday April 13, 2020. Becky was a resident of Clinton for the last 28 years. She lived in Barberton until the age of 41 where she was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1970. Becky was a loving wife and mother who cared deeply for her family, friends and neighbors. Preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Doris (Judy) Root and brother, Roger. Survived by her husband, Marvin; daughter, Angela Kovacs (Matthew); daughter, Crystal Rzeszotarski (Scott); brothers, Dempsey (Pam) and Gary; 5 grandchildren and countless family and friends. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020