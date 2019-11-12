Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Crusade Baptist Church
2982 Copley Rd
Copley, OH
View Map
Rebecca J. Chase Obituary
) Rebecca "Becky" J. Chase, 89, of Akron, OH went to be with the Lord on November 8, 2019. Preceding her in death were her parents and brother, Byron Smith of Walnut Hill, FL. Becky's memory will forever be cherished by husband, Jack; and children, Teresha Thames, Danise Beadle, Terry Thames III, Jan Westfall and Jean Snyder; her step children, Debbie Thornbury, Carmel Chilton, and Alex Chase; 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16 at Crusade Baptist Church, 2982 Copley Rd., Copley, OH 44321. In lieu of flowers, please send all memorial gifts payable to Crusade Baptist Church. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 12, 2019
