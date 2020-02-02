|
) Rebecca Jeanne Colling (nÃ©e Tyrrell), widow of Kenneth Ray Colling, left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sunday evening, January 26th, 2020. A devoted mother to three children and their families; son, Daniel E. Colling, his wife Jen Hoffman and two grandchildren Rowan and Zoe; daughter, Cynthia L. Maciejewski, her husband Jaroslaw and step children, Phillip, Magnus and Raphael; son, James A. Colling and his wife Shannon. Rebecca the oldest of seven children, leaves behind siblings; sisters, Kathy (Bill) Arnold, Linda (Bill) Severns, Jane Levitt and Nancy (Ken) Ricker; brothers, Edward "Barney" (Kathleen) Tyrrell and Mark Tyrrell. Becky leaves behind cousin, Susan Grimm Smith; many other local cousins, many nieces and nephews in Ohio, Texas Florida and California. Becky grew up in Akron, was a member of St. Vincent's parish, raised her own family in Green, OH, and was a member of Springfield Assembly of God for many years. She enjoyed bowling, travel, working at BJ's and spending time with her family. Rebecca was kind and friendly to everyone she met. She was loved by many members of the Community. A memorial luncheon for family and friends in Green TBA for late Spring. The family thanks Belden Village Sara Care and the hospice team. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation in Rebecca's name to Summa Hospice of Summit County or to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020