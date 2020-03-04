|
Rebecca L. Murphy, 70, passed away February 28, 2020 hours before her husband, James Murphy. Born in New Castle, PA, she lived most of her life in Cuyahoga Falls. Rebecca retired with over 20 years of service from Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital in the IT Department. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Rebecca enjoyed crocheting and loved making jewelry. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Doris Salberg; sister, Sally Bacon. Rebecca is survived by her children, Jean (Steve) Giunto of Streetsboro, Katie (Andy) Black of Tallmadge, Carla Murphy, Leah (Jerry) Durieux of New Franklin, James (Susan) Murphy of Mogadore, Michael (Bridget) Murphy of Tallmadge; grandchildren, Nathan, Brandon, Alyson, Drew, Alex, Rory, Riley, Jerry, Jr. and Jake; brother, Pete Salberg of Lakemore; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave., (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). A Celebration of Life will be held following the visitation at the Akron Turner Club, 547 S. Munroe Falls Rd., Tallmadge, OH 44278 at 7:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cuyahoga Falls Cancer Club, 2253 3rd Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020