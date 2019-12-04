Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
(330) 867-4141
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Northlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
4724 State Rd.,
Peninsula, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Schneckenburger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Schneckenburger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Schneckenburger Obituary
) Rebecca Schneckenburger (Allison), 74, passed away Monday, December 2nd after a brief illness. A life-long resident of Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, she graduated from Kenmore High School in 1963. She worked as a secretary in the advertising department at Firestone until 1974 after which she devoted her life to taking care of her children and came to be known and loved by all the kids in the neighborhood. A dedicated fan of her favorite soap operas, she liked to spend mornings at the kitchen table sipping coffee, browsing the newspaper and visiting with friends and neighbors that would pop in. In later years she enjoyed exploring and learning family history, and reminiscing about her time at Firestone and the excitement of Akron in its prime. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Martha Allison; and mother and father in-law, George and Ann Schneckenburger; she is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jerry; brother and sister in-law, George and Sue; sons, Scott and Cory (Becca); nephews, Kit (Kristin) and Chad (Megan); and grandchildren, Brendyn, Holdyn, Haidyn, Keirdyn, and Kamdyn; and great-nephews, Max and Alex. Services will be held 1 p.m. WEDNESDAY, December 4th at the Northlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 4724 State Rd., Peninsula, OH 44264. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in her name. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -