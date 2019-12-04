|
|
) Rebecca Schneckenburger (Allison), 74, passed away Monday, December 2nd after a brief illness. A life-long resident of Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, she graduated from Kenmore High School in 1963. She worked as a secretary in the advertising department at Firestone until 1974 after which she devoted her life to taking care of her children and came to be known and loved by all the kids in the neighborhood. A dedicated fan of her favorite soap operas, she liked to spend mornings at the kitchen table sipping coffee, browsing the newspaper and visiting with friends and neighbors that would pop in. In later years she enjoyed exploring and learning family history, and reminiscing about her time at Firestone and the excitement of Akron in its prime. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Martha Allison; and mother and father in-law, George and Ann Schneckenburger; she is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jerry; brother and sister in-law, George and Sue; sons, Scott and Cory (Becca); nephews, Kit (Kristin) and Chad (Megan); and grandchildren, Brendyn, Holdyn, Haidyn, Keirdyn, and Kamdyn; and great-nephews, Max and Alex. Services will be held 1 p.m. WEDNESDAY, December 4th at the Northlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 4724 State Rd., Peninsula, OH 44264. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in her name. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019