Rebecca Sue Hallahan (Bormuth)



Rebecca Sue Hallahan (Bormuth), 66, born in Akron on February 18, 1953, graduated from CFHS in 1971, resided in Cuyahoga Falls, worked as a beautician, retired from Roadway (28 years), she died peacefully at home with family on April 30, 2019.



She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing Euchre, 500, Bridge, and Gin Rummy. She made stained glass, collected tea pots and thimbles, and loved to decorate for the holidays. She also belonged to the Red Hat Society.



Preceded in death by parents, Bill and Ardis Bormuth and her sister, Kim Wallace, she is survived and greatly missed by her husband, John (24 years); son, Michael; granddaughter, Olivia; additional children: JD H-Michael, Tammy S-Travis and Ally, Tammy F-Ashley and AJ, Jimi, F-Aaron and Rachel, Tara R (Brian)-Cody, Seth, Viggo, Damien, and Christopher; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Amy C (Mike), Kelley B-Craig and Hunter, Steven (Christy), and "Little" Beckie B (Chris)-Kaitlinn and Josh. Special friends, Flo, Jane, and many cousins.



Heartfelt appreciation and gratitude from the family go to: Dr Charles Fuenning, Nurse Dana and the Crossroads Hospice Crew Cleveland Clinic Body Donation Program.



Family and friends are welcome to join a Celebration of Life with us.



(Date and time to be published here) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019