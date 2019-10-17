Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Rebecca "Becky" Thompson


1946 - 2019
Rebecca "Becky" Thompson Obituary
) Rebecca "Becky" Thompson (nee Helsel), 73, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on October 14th, 2019. Becky was born to Emory and Virginia Helsel in Altoona, Pa. on May 2, 1946. She was a loving and devoted wife to her husband Bill Thompson for 54 years. Her love and presence will definitely be missed by him. Family and loved ones were always her first priority and proudest accomplishments. Survived by children Bill Thompson, Mike Thompson, Daniel Thompson (Summer Oney), and Kim Thompson (Steve Sayre). Becky is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, Billy, Danny, Alvie, Colton, Kirsten, Shay, Steven, Carter, Nate, Danielle, and Illiaunna. Becky is survived by two siblings, Rick Helsel and John (Patti) Helsel. Additionally, Becky is survived by special loved ones, Rachel Thompson and Rachel Hammond. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Joe, Jeff, and Tom Helsel. Becky will always be remembered by her loved ones for her love of the Cleveland Indians, slot machines, and her spunky attitude. She truly was a tiny, but mighty woman! The family has chosen not to conduct a funeral service, but is appreciative to everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 17, 2019
