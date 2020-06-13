Reecia Drexler
Reecia Drexler, 81, of Akron passed away on June 12, 2020. She attended Immaculate Conception Church, and enjoyed sewing, shopping and movies. She was adventurous, feisty, loving and generous and she loved her kids and grandkids. She was preceded by her parents, Daniel and Mary Roberts; infant daughter, Susan and brother, Danny. Reecia is survived by her husband, of 63 years, Bill; children, Sandra Fair, Bill Jr. and Rebecca (Greg) Plasity; 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, brother, Douglas (Doris); sister, Nancy; and many other loved ones. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Church, 2101 17th St. S.W. TODAY at 1 p.m. officiated by Father Sam Ciccolini, followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 masks are required at the church.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
JUN
13
Burial
Holy Cross Cemetery.
