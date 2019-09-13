|
|
Regina Ann Tabor Regina Ann Tabor, age 65, passed away at home Thursday, September 5, 2019. Regina was born on June 22, 1954 in Akron, Ohio to Marshall and Marjorie Metcalf. Regina had a passion for helping others. She would give anything she owned to help her family and friends in need, often going without herself. She was an avid Bingo player and loved the music of Elvis, Kenny Rogers, and various other country artists. Regina was preceded in death by her father, Marshall "Dale"; brothers, Gary and Claude Metcalf. She is survived by her mother, Marjorie Metcalf; daughters, Angela (James) Kramer, Lourella (Bob) Starkweather, Dawn (Sam) Brown; grandchildren, Danny and Katherine Kramer, Dakota Mook, Connor Lawrence, Logan Brown; brothers, Cary (Teri) Metcalf, Doug Metcalf; sister, Becky Metcalf; as well as several family and friends. The family would like to thank the Summa Cardiac staff and the Summa Hospice System for taking such good care of our mother. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where a memorial service will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m. Flowers or donations may be sent to the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 13, 2019