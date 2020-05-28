Regina E. Capriola, 63, was called home to be with The Lord May 25, 2020. Born in Dalton, Ohio, Regina had lived in the Akron area for the past 37 years. She had 23 years of service with Roadway Express. Regina was a member of House of The Lord Church. As an active member in her community she loved coaching fast pitch softball for The East Akron Girls League for ten years with multiple championship wins. She was also a Girl Scout Troop Leader. Regina was the queen of making Halloween costumes, Garfield and a skunk were big hits, among many others. She was a do it yourselfer. She also loved to travel and take road trips. She loved her grandchildren most of all and enjoyed spoiling them. Regina is survived by her daughters, Shannon (George) Capriola Barr of Chesapeake, VA and Sheena (John Anderson) Capriola, North Canton; grandchildren, Gabriel Capriola, Cadence Barr, Kallie Barr, Madalynn Stitt, Amelia Anderson, and Dillion Anderson; sisters, Patty (Dan) Paul of Massillon, Kathleen (Tim) Kowalczyk of Wooster, Amy (Paul) Reeder of Franklin, MA; and brother, Richard Pachis of New Castle, Pennsylvania. Visitation will be 2 until 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service to follow at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.