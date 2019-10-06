|
Regina Frances Kuthan (Schafer) Regina Frances Kuthan, 88, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019. Regina was born in Akron on November 30, 1930 to the late Edward and Mary (Seryak) Schafer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Andrew. She was a 1947 graduate of Kenmore High School and attended the University of Akron, with hopes of one day becoming an elementary teacher. Regina was employed at Firestone Bank and retired in 1985 from National City Bank in the Portage Lakes. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, and shopping on QVC. She was an avid miniaturist, creating many beautiful doll houses and shadow boxes. She enjoyed traveling, especially spending the winters with her husband in Myrtle Beach. She loved old movies and watching the Browns, Indians and Cavs. She was devoted to her faith and had a true dedication to the teachings of Padre Pio. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Regina was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Ray Schafer. She is survived by her children, Cindy (John) McDonald and Michael (Patti) Kuthan; granddaughters, Meghan (Donny) Schenz, Molly McDonald, Michelle (Keith) Kendel, Melissa (Ryan) Calcei and Lindsay Kuthan; and great-grandchildren, Abbie Swaino, Kendall Schenz, Brady Schenz, Tyson Schenz, Natalia Calcei, Emilia Calcei and Keaton Cunningham. She also leaves behind her faithful little dog, Izzy! Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, Ohio 44319. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and memorials, please reach out to an old friend, smile at a stranger, or take a moment to reflect on all the blessings in life. Be kind! (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019