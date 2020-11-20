Regina Marie Smith, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on November 16, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents Geno and Helen Austin, and sister Patricia Austin, she is survived by her husband of 23 years, Gerald; children Brandi Cherry, Todd Austin, Shaquila Smith and Gerald Smith; grandchildren Le'Aaron, Leah, Avianna and Todd Austin; brother Richard (Lola) Austin; a host of nieces and nephews, close friends Rhonda, Belinda, and Sharon. Private family service will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333 where the family will receive friends on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. COVID-19 protocols will be followed with social distancing and facial coverings required. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
.