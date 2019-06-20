Home

Regina Weaver

Regina Weaver Obituary
Regina Freeman Weaver

Regina Freeman Weaver, 50, of Akron, passed away May 31, 2019 after a year long battle with Glioblastoma.

Preceded in death by her parents, siblings and granddaughter, Aria, she is survived by her husband, Frank; daughter, Hayley; in-laws, Frank and Linda Weaver, Melissa and Ray Kitchen; niece, Paige (Dave) Durieko; nephew Jake Kitchen.

A celebration of life will be held this Saturday, June 22nd at Millheim Baptist Church, 2661 Hayne Rd., Akron, Ohio. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with Pastor Kim Lawrence officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 20, 2019
