Regis "Robert" Dauk, 52, passed away on Saturday September 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his family after a seven year battle with breast cancer. Rob was born on May 4, 1968 to Regis and Linda (Keebler) Dauk in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was raised in Akron, Ohio and attended Revere High School. He came to Stuart, Florida in 1992. Rob attended Ferris State University where he majored in Professional Golf Management. His intern program took him to many fine clubs including Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio; Martin Downs Country Club, Palm City, Fla.; finally, to Harbour Ridge Yacht & Country Club, Palm City, Fla. ln addition to golf, Rob enjoyed playing pool, hiking, biking, traveling, Disney, but most of all he loved being active in the lives of his family and grandchildren. ln addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Lisa (Vest) Dauk; daughter, Melissa and her husband, Keith Tanis, their children, Dylan, Katelyn, Paige, Jonathan, Kaleb and Carter; two brothers, Dan Dauk and his wife, Erika, Massillion, Ohio and their two children, Lauren and Andrew; Chris Dauk and his wife, Kelly, Louisville, KY and their three children: Annie, Davis and Molly. Memorial contributions in Rob's memory, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the National Park Foundation 1500 K Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005. www.treasurecoastseawinds.com