Reinetta Donnie Knight went to be with the Lord October 13, 2020. She was born February 27, 1931 in Akron, Ohio. Services will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 Family and friends may visit 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral service will begin promptly at noon. Interment, Glendale Cemetery Pastor A. E. Williams, Eulogizing. Condolences may be sent to the Knight Family at 729 McKinley Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306